Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Target Price at C$106.75

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$101.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.90 per share, with a total value of C$174,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,832,816.10. Insiders bought a total of 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$76.82. 1,064,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,150. The company has a market cap of C$18.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.15. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$69.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

