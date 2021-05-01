True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNT.UN shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Laurentian cut True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of TNT.UN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.12. 65,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,308. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$4.91 and a 52-week high of C$7.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.42. The firm has a market cap of C$614.78 million and a P/E ratio of 15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 128.26%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.