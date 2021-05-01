Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $40.96

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.96.

Several research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Truist raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

PLAY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 851,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

