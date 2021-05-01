Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will post sales of $19.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $91.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $94.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $124.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $128.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DCBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Docebo stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,347. Docebo has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,166,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,294,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,961,000.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

