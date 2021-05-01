Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronext presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF remained flat at $$104.00 during trading on Friday. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573. Euronext has a twelve month low of $84.85 and a twelve month high of $122.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

