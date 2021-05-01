$6.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report $6.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.78 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $27.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.25 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.35 billion to $29.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $253.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,787. The firm has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

