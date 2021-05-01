Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $302,786.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $70.02 million and $302,786.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00062896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00281658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $616.11 or 0.01076294 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00717717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,361.85 or 1.00207201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

