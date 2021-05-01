Metronome (MET) Price Hits $4.05

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00007072 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $47.03 million and $159,038.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

