GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. 3,389,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,613. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

