Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATVDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY remained flat at $$4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.56.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

