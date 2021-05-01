Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DTEGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $32.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $1.3908 per share. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.