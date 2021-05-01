Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 12,549 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 513,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.8% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.49.

AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.