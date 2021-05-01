Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.37.

V opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 221.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

