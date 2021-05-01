Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $245.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

