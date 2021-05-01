Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Trading Down 0.2%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.