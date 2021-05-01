Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Textron updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. 1,761,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,187. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

