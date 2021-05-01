Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the March 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.9 days.
Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
