Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the March 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.9 days.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

