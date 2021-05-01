Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Up 117.1% in April

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 117.1% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IVFH remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Innovative Food has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.