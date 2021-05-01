Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Up 117.1% in April

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 117.1% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IVFH remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Innovative Food has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.99.
About Innovative Food
