Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

VVV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,164. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 94,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

