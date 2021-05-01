The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HIG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.77.

Shares of HIG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

