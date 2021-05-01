KeyCorp Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $77.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR traded down $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,378,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,305,051. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.