ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 941,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,279. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $670.07 million, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

