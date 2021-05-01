Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $209.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.14.

Shares of GPN opened at $214.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.59 and its 200 day moving average is $196.82. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 127.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $79,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

