Credit Suisse Group Increases OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $72.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.93.

OMF opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. OneMain has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in OneMain by 106.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $38,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 298.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 67.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

