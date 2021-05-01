Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Rises By 123.5%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVF stock remained flat at $$6.68 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,610. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

