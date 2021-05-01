Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

VTC stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

