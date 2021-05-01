$7.11 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to announce $7.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.32 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.45 billion to $27.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.34 billion to $34.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,110,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,948. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

