Credit Suisse Group Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $37.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.86.

IVZ stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

