Wells Fargo & Company Raises DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $151.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DTE. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Shares of DTE opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.39 and a 52-week high of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

