Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PII. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.13.

PII stock opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

