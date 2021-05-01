Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.21.
Comcast stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,907,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,180,637. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20.
In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
