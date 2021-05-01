Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.21.

Comcast stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,907,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,180,637. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

