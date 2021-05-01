AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AGNC Investment’s strong first-quarter results were aided by favorable short-term funding and dollar roll opportunities. Despite an increase in longer-term interest rates, the company achieved notable book value growth, backed by prudent investment efforts. In fact, over the recent quarters, it has made pronounced efforts to reposition its investment portfolio to offset risks related to interest rates and prepayment uncertainty. Also, Fed purchase support and stable interest rates are tailwinds for Agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), providing attractive return opportunities to the company. Moreover, its shares have outperformed the industry in the past month. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised marginally upward in the past week. Yet, elevated prepayment is a headwind for asset yields.”

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,192. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGNC Investment (AGNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.