Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. 433,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,614. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Griffon by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Griffon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 230,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Griffon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $878,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.