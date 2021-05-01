Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded by Compass Point to Neutral

Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. 616,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,761,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

