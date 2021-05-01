ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.92.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,587,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,514,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

