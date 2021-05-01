BLAST Hits Market Capitalization of $49,495.38 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 62.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market cap of $49,495.38 and $85.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006820 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

