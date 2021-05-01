Jarvis+ Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $879,407.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $879,407.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00067373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.91 or 0.00824968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00095601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

