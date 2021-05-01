Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercer International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 487,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.