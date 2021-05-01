O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2022 earnings at $27.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORLY. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $529.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $552.88. 668,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $373.14 and a 12 month high of $553.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $509.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

