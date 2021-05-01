Silver Lake Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Weingarten Realty Investors comprises 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

WRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

