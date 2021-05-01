Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 2.3% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 315,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $127.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

