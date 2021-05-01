Western Financial Corporation Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.31 and a 12 month high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

