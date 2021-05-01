EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Holdings Raised by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in EnerSys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after buying an additional 144,902 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,715,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $44,634,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.85. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

