Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Boosted by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Garmin were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.62. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.