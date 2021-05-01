Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Sells 61 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $271.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.