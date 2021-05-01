PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 28,783 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.