CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

CMS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. 2,388,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

