$492.89 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post $492.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $511.00 million. Splunk reported sales of $434.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk has a 1-year low of $125.40 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $167.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

