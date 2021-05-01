Brokerages Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $506.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a one year low of $335.01 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $20,548,930. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.