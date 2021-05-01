Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. Getty Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.860-1.880 EPS.

NYSE:GTY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.58. 412,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,563. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Getty Realty

